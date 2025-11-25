Police Arrests Nigerian Fugitive at Akyem Wenchi

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old Nigerian fugitive, Victor Benjamin Fejemirokum, who allegedly abducted and murdered a woman and her daughter in Nigeria before fleeing to Ghana to evade prosecution.

He was apprehended at Akyem Wenchi, near Akwatia, after police intelligence revealed that he had crossed into Ghana and was being sheltered by friends in the community.

His arrest followed the circulation of a viral video in Nigeria alleging that Fejemirokum had kidnapped and killed a female officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and her daughter in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He is reported to have transported the victims to Osun State, where he allegedly murdered them before absconding.

Addressing the media at a brief press conference on Sunday in Kibi, the Eastern South Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ohene Boadi Bossman, said the command immediately mounted an intelligence-led operation upon receiving information about the suspect’s movements.

He explained that Fejemirokum had been declared wanted by Nigerian authorities and crossed into Ghana in a desperate attempt to escape arrest.

“Upon receiving information that the suspect was hiding in his friend’s house at Akwatia, the command quickly deployed an intelligence-led operation and arrested him at Akyem Wenchi,” DCOP Bossman stated.

Victor Benjamin Fejemirokum is currently in police custody as arrangements are being made to transfer him to the Police Headquarters in Accra. He is expected to be handed over to Nigerian authorities to face justice.

DCOP Boadi Bossman urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious individuals or activities. He also indicated that some foreigners have illegally migrated into mining communities under the command but assured that the Police Intelligence Department is closely monitoring the situation to maintain security.

