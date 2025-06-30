Police intensify patrols on Sunyani-Atronie road

The police in the Bono Region have intensified patrols on the Sunyani-Atronie stretch of the main Sunyani-Kenyasi road.

This follows recent surge in armed robbery attacks by highway robbers on drivers and commuters who plies that stretch of the road.

The 38-kilometre stretch, a key route linking Ahafo and Bono Regions, has become a safe haven for highway robbers who rob and sometimes kill their victims.

The robbers seem to enjoy a field day due to the deplorable state of the road.

As part measures to counter criminal activities on the road, the police has mounted five security checkpoints along that stretch with the movement of the police patrol team intensified.

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, at about 11pm on last Wednesday paid a surprise visit to these check points to ascertain whether the measures put in place by the Bono Region­al Security Council was being adhered to.

Mr Addae-Akwaboa told jour­nalists after the visit that the move was a broader security measure instituted by REGSEC to protect lives and property.

According to him the insecuri­ty situation on the Sunyani-Atro­nie stretch was a major concern for the Security Council, hence the decision to beef up security to address the issue.

He announced that the Ntotroso-Sunyani highway would be awarded on contract come next year under the government’s big push road enhancement project.

The Assemblyman for Atronie Electoral Area, Richard Adu, confirmed the rampant robbery attacks by highway robbers on

that stretch of the road.

He described the growing insecurity on the road as deeply alarming and commended the police for the measures being im­plemented to bring the situation under control.

Nana Kwame Bediako, a taxi driver who plies that stretch of the road, lamented that he and his other colleague drivers always entertain fears whenever using the road due to the frequent robberies and sporadic gunfire along the route

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, SUNYANI