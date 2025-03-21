Police management board reconstituted by IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohu­no, has reconstituted the police management board as part of efforts to ensure effective management and operational control of the service.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service and copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday saw the reassignment of senior officers to various directorates and regional commands.

The newly constituted board is made up of Commissioner of Police (COP), Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah (Director General Research and Plan­ning), COP Paul Manly Awini (Head of Service Workshop, Accra), COP Daniel Kwame Afriyie (Director-General, Private Security Operations), COP Dr Ernest Kwabena Owusu (Director-Gen­eral, Services) and COP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji (Director-General, Na­tional Patrol Department).

Others were COP Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba (Director-General, Technical), COP Michael Netia Frempong (Direc­tor-General, Finance), COP Asumadu Okyere Darko (Director-General, Pub­lic Affairs and Public Safety Bureau), COP Iddi Lansah Seidu (Director-Gen­eral, Welfare), COP Faustina A.K. Andoh-Kwofie (Commandant, Ghana Police Command and Staff College, Winneba), COP Joseph Oklu Gyamera (Director-General, Legal and Prose­cution, and COP Peter Baba Atiniak (Director-General, Police Intelligence Department).

Also, DCOP Dr David Agyeman Ad­jem (Director-General, Administration), DCOP Vance Gariba (Director-Gen­eral, Operations), DCOP Sebastian Atsu Wemegah (Director-General, Information and Communication Tech­nology), DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor (Director-General, Criminal Investi­gation Department), DCOP Duuti Tuaruka (Regional Commander, Ashanti Region), DCOP Eric Ken Winful, (Director-General, National Anti-Piracy Department), DCOP Gabriel Prince Waabu (Director-General, Motor Traffic and Transport Department), and DCOP Arhin Kwasi Annor (Direc­tor-General, Special Duties).

DCOP Frederick Kofi Blagodzi (Director-General, Human Resource Department), DCOP Frank Abrokwah (Deputy Director-General, Criminal Investigation Department), DCOP Francis Kwame Tsidi (Regional Commander, Western North Region), DCOP Abraham Acquaye (Regional Commander, Central Region), DCOP Yao Dogbey Tettegah (Regional Com­mander, Eastern Region), and ACP Wisdom Akorli (Regional Commander, Volta Region).

The rest are ACP Joshua Coppson (Regional Commander, Upper East Region), ACP Wisdom Lavoe (Regional Commander, Northern Region), ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi (Director, Public Affairs Directorate), C/Supt Solomon A. Korli (Executive Secretary to the IGP), and C/Supt Kudjo Aboagye, (Chief Staff Officer to the IGP).

BY AGNES OWUSU