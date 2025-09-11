Premier League: Accra Hearts of Oak eye fast start against debutants Hohoe United on Friday night

Accra Hearts of Oak will launch their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a home tie against newly promoted Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The Phobians enter the season as strong contenders for the title, while their opponents will be making their long-awaited debut in the country’s top-flight competition.

The 2024/25 season offered renewed optimism for Hearts of Oak after they finished fourth in the 2024-25 campaign. The Phobians finished fourth with 16 wins, 10 draws and only 8 defeats, the joint-second lowest tally in the top-flight.

They also boasted one of the league’s best defensive records, conceding just 18 goals across 34 matches.

Yet, despite their progress, one statistic continues to haunt them: Hearts have failed to win any of their last four Premier League season openers (D1, L3). Head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and his players will be eager to break that trend in front of their home fans.

The capital giant has also strengthened significantly in the transfer market. High-profile recruit Prince Kwabena Owusu, formerly of Gold Stars FC, headlines the list of arrivals, alongside other notable additions designed to add depth and quality across the pitch.

Pre-season performances have been encouraging, with Hearts securing three wins and a draw, including a strong showing in the GHALCA Top Four competition. These results suggest the Phobians are well-prepared to mount a serious title challenge this season.

Hohoe United – Newcomers with Big Dreams

For Hohoe United, the match represents a historic milestone, their first-ever fixture in the Premier League. The Zone Three champions secured promotion in emphatic fashion last season, amassing an impressive 72 points from 30 matches (W23, D3, L4). Their dominance saw them outpace promotion rivals Port City FC and Okwahu United to seal their place in the top tier.

One of United’s standout strengths last season was their away form. They collected 27 points on the road, the second-highest total in the Access Bank Division One League. Such resilience on their travels could prove crucial as they adapt to the tougher challenges of top-flight football.

Keenly aware of the demands ahead, Hohoe United have bolstered their squad with several experienced campaigners. Among them are Ebenezer Amega from Legon Cities, Kwaku Musah from FC Nania, Rainmasters’ Daniel Osei Senior and former Great Olympics forward Michael Yeboah.

These signings bring a blend of quality and know-how, and will be central to United’s efforts to avoid the drop in their debut campaign. United will be looking to defy the odds and claim a memorable result against one of Ghana’s most storied and decorated clubs in their maiden Premier League outing.

Head-to-Head

This fixture marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Hearts of Oak and Hohoe United in Premier League history, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Friday’s clash.

What to Expect

The Accra Sports Stadium is set for an electric atmosphere as Hearts of Oak seek to begin their season on the front foot, backed by their passionate fans. For Hohoe United, the occasion offers both a daunting challenge and an opportunity to announce themselves on the big stage.

With one side eager to launch a title push and the other hungry to prove they belong, this season opener promises to deliver drama, intensity, and perhaps even history.