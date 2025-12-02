Present Clear Implementation Plans on Flagship Programmes — EM Advisory Urges Govt

The government has been urged to present a clear implementation plan for the key programmes it announced in 2026, particularly the Big Push, 24-Hour Economy, and the Oil Palm Development initiative.

The EM Advisory Limited, a Pan-African consulting firm, made the call on Friday and described the government’s intention to spend about GH¢30 billion next year on infrastructure, trade, and investment under its flagship programmes as commendable.

However, it noted there “is lack of a publicly available implementation plan” detailing how those projects would be funded and executed.

The Managing Partner of EM Advisory Limited, Dr Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, presenting the firm’s perspective on the 2026 Budget under the theme “Walking the Tightrope: Ghana’s 2026 Budget Between Good Vibes and Hard Realities,” in Accra on Friday, said a comprehensive master plan would promote transparency and ensure value for money. He stressed the need for proper project appraisals to attract private sector participation.

“Ghana has a long record of announcing ambitious programmes with catchy names but disappointing results. Nothing in the 2026 budget suggests a departure from that pattern,” he said, citing the One-District-One-Factory and One-Village-One-Dam initiatives as examples.

Dr Abdul-Ganiyu indicated that there were no risk assessments and cost-effectiveness analyses behind the listed projects. He emphasised that without rigorous preparation, such projects would struggle to prove their economic and financial viability.

He commended the government for its interest in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements but cautioned that PPPs succeed only when projects are properly appraised. He called for an implementation task force and high-level delivery units with clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to oversee the flagship programmes.

Dr Abdul-Ganiyu urged government to increase goods and services allocation to at least 1.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product from the current 0.8 per cent, warning that the present level risked weakening public sector performance.

On revenue mobilisation, he called for realistic revenue projections, saying the target of a 16.8 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio by 2026 was unachievable without clear strategies to expand the tax net and address informality.

Commending the government for restoring debt sustainability, he welcomed efforts to build the sinking fund to meet maturing obligations between 2026 and 2028. He also praised the relative macroeconomic stability, noting that recent indicators reflected commitment to fiscal discipline and consolidation.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q