President Mahama condemns assault on Joy News journalist during swearing-in ceremony

President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the recent assault of a Joy News journalist by military personnel, describing it as “unacceptable” and promising that those responsible will face sanctions.

He made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of four newly appointed deputy ministers at the presidency.

The journalist was reportedly covering a demolition exercise at a warehouse near Kasoa when soldiers allegedly attacked him.

The reporter, who was on assignment for Joy News, was said to be filming the operation and interviewing eyewitnesses when uniformed officers confronted him, physically assaulted him, and temporarily seized his equipment.

The incident drew sharp criticism from the media and civil society organisations, prompting calls for swift justice.

President Mahama assured the public that the incident would be thoroughly investigated and that any officers found culpable would be sanctioned.

He stressed that under his leadership, Ghana would not tolerate the abuse or intimidation of journalists.

He described a free and responsible press as essential to the country’s democracy and said security agencies must see the media as partners in development, not as adversaries.

The appointees are Dorcas Affo Toffey for Transport, James Gyakye Quayson for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed A. Sukparu for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, and Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah for Health.