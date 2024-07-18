Prisons Service, others give free medical care to 63 inmates

The Ghana Prisons Ser­vice (GPS) in collaboration with the Chosen Hospital and the True Vine Charismatic Church International, have performed free surgical operations on 63 inmates of eight selected prison facilities in the country, last weekend.

The surgeries, which were conducted at the Nsawam Pris­on Hospital, included 32 hernia repairs, 14 lipomata, seven hydrocele, two fibroadenoma, three bullet pallets removals and five cystic body swellings.

The inmates, including fe­males diagnosed with various surgical conditions, were select­ed from the Ankaful Maximum Prison, Nsawam Female Prison, Osamkrom Camp Prison, Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Nsawam Camp Prison, James Camp Prison, Akuse and the Winneba Local Prison, according to a statement from the GPS Public Relations De­partment, copied the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, on Monday.

A team of qualified medi­cal professionals, comprising five consultant surgeons, two licenced senior medical officers, three anesthetists and 20 allied health professionals embarked on the free surgical outreach, at the Nsawam Prison Hospital, which is fully equipped with standard surgical machines, the statement said.

“Access to adequate health­care is a fundamental right and this intervention ensures that inmates receive timely and quality medical care,” Superin­tendent Dr L.K. Acheampong, the Medical Superintendent at the Prison Hospital, stated.

He said “this intervention is part of a broader reform effort to improve prison condition and uphold the health and well-being of the inmates. Patients were given a standard aseptic care, ensuring all Infec­tion Prevention and Control (IPC) protocol without com­promise”.

The statement said all the 63 inmates, were currently on admission at the Nsawam Prison Hospital ward receiving post-operative care.

BY TIMES REPORTER