Prisons Service, others give free medical care to 63 inmates
The Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) in collaboration with the Chosen Hospital and the True Vine Charismatic Church International, have performed free surgical operations on 63 inmates of eight selected prison facilities in the country, last weekend.
The surgeries, which were conducted at the Nsawam Prison Hospital, included 32 hernia repairs, 14 lipomata, seven hydrocele, two fibroadenoma, three bullet pallets removals and five cystic body swellings.
The inmates, including females diagnosed with various surgical conditions, were selected from the Ankaful Maximum Prison, Nsawam Female Prison, Osamkrom Camp Prison, Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Nsawam Camp Prison, James Camp Prison, Akuse and the Winneba Local Prison, according to a statement from the GPS Public Relations Department, copied the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, on Monday.
A team of qualified medical professionals, comprising five consultant surgeons, two licenced senior medical officers, three anesthetists and 20 allied health professionals embarked on the free surgical outreach, at the Nsawam Prison Hospital, which is fully equipped with standard surgical machines, the statement said.
“Access to adequate healthcare is a fundamental right and this intervention ensures that inmates receive timely and quality medical care,” Superintendent Dr L.K. Acheampong, the Medical Superintendent at the Prison Hospital, stated.
He said “this intervention is part of a broader reform effort to improve prison condition and uphold the health and well-being of the inmates. Patients were given a standard aseptic care, ensuring all Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocol without compromise”.
The statement said all the 63 inmates, were currently on admission at the Nsawam Prison Hospital ward receiving post-operative care.
BY TIMES REPORTER