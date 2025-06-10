Proofread Oti Region c’nity leaders sensitised to gender, sexual issues

The Department of Gender in the Oti Region has organised a sensitisation workshop for community leaders to educate them on the differences between gender and sex, and their implications on society.

The workshop aimed to empower community leaders with knowledge and skills to promote gender equality and address gender-based issues in their communities.

It was in conjunction with Regional Coordinating Council, with technical and financial support from United Nations Population Fund.

Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, Volta Regional Director of Department of Gender, took the participants through collective action to address gender-based violence (GBV) and encouraged community leaders to play an active role in promoting awareness and prevention efforts.

She highlighted the severe consequences of early child marriage, including limited educational opportunities, health risks and the perpetuation of poverty.

She also emphasised the importance of education and empowerment in breaking the cycle of poverty and promoting girl’s rights.

Mrs Kpe educated the traditional authorities on the penalties and punishments associated with pushing girls into early marriage.

She stressed that individuals found guilty of perpetuating child marriage would face the full force of the law, serving as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Mr Innocent Komla Agbolosu, Oti Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare, delivered a presentation on the rights and responsibilities of children during the workshop

He emphasised the importance of understanding and promoting children’s rights.

He stressed the significance of teaching children their responsibilities, such as respecting others, following rules and contributing to their communities.

Mr Richard Tsekpokumah, Founder of Ayeyi Impact Foundation in Nkwanta North, has lauded the workshop initiative that brought together various stakeholders, including chiefs, imams, pastors and other community leaders to address the pressing issues of child marriage.

Emphasising the importance of collective responsibility, Mr Tsekpokumah stressed that protecting children and preventing child marriage requires community wide effort.

He highlighted that everyone has a role to play in finding solutions to this problem and pledged to take an active part in combating child marriage in his community and district.

Participants were divided into three groups to develop action plans tailored to their respective areas.

The collaborative effort aimed to translate knowledge into tangible actions, ensuring the effective implementation of strategies to address pressing issues.

Each group meticulously crafted plans to tackle specific challenges, including early child marriage, gender-based violence and promoting girl’s education.

The action plans are expected to serve as blueprints for community -led initiatives, fostering a more equitable and supportive environment for children and women in the Oti Region. -GNA