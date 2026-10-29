Registration opens for 24th Accra Seniors Tennis Championship

Registration has opened for the 24th Accra Senior Open Tennis Tournament, offering professional and amateur players an opportunity to participate in the competition.

The tournament, organised by the Accra Lawn Tennis Club, is scheduled to take place from Monday, November 23 to Saturday, December 5, 2026.

Registration will close on Friday, November 20, 2026, with the draw and viewing for the competition scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026 and Sunday, November 22, 2026, respectively.

Mr Peter Annan, the Coordinator of the event in an interview with the Times Sports, disclosed that entry fees have been pegged at GH¢150 for the singles events and GH¢200 for the doubles events.

According to him, matches will be played on weekdays from 4pm to 8pm and on weekends from 9am to 6pm.

The competition will feature various categories, including ladies’ singles, men’s singles, ladies’ doubles, men’s doubles, advanced social singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles.

In the ladies’ singles event, players will compete in different age categories, including those aged up to 39 years.

The men’s singles event will feature players in the 25–34, 35–44 and 55–64 age categories.

For the ladies’ doubles event, participants will compete in the under-40 and 40-and-above categories, while the men’s doubles event will feature players aged 35–44, 45–54, 55–64, 65–69 and 70 years and above.

The advanced social singles and doubles categories, for both men and women, are designed for high-level amateur players seeking competitive matches outside the demands of professional and semi-professional circuits.

The mixed doubles event will also provide an opportunity for players to compete in combined male and female pairings.

The tournament is expected to attract players of different ages and skill levels, with spectators anticipating to witness exciting displays of skill, technique and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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