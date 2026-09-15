Rhythms On Da Runway returns November 28 with 16th edition themed ‘Unbound’

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Ghana’s biggest fashion and music showcase, Rhythms on Da Runway (RODR), will return on November 28, 2026, at the Palms Convention Centre for its 16th edition.

Described by the BBC as “the biggest cultural exposé in Africa,” this year’s event is themed ‘UNBOUND’; a celebration of fashion, music and individual expression without limits.

According to organizers, the idea behind ‘Unbound’ – Because You’ve Got Style is simple: “if fashion is made for everyone, everyone should be able to see themselves in it.”

For years, the statement noted, fashion has been shaped by narrow ideas of who belongs on the runway, with certain body types, ages and abilities placed at the center while many others are left out. UNBOUND seeks to open that picture.

This year’s runway will welcome people with different abilities, backgrounds, body types and personal stories, influencing model casting, the collections, the stories told through clothes and the way guests experience the event.

Beyond the runway, UNBOUND will create room for young people to learn from established designers, gain practical experience and explore careers within fashion and the wider creative industry. It will also open conversations around adaptive fashion, accessible event design, talent discovery, mentorship and employment.

Organizers say the theme also presents opportunities for sponsors, development organizations and donors to support disability inclusion, youth training, creative enterprise and accessible experiences, helping new talent enter the industry and creating practical pathways into Africa’s growing Orange Economy.

The night will bring together a formidable lineup of fashion designers and music stars from Ghana and across the African diaspora, with strong collections, live performances and an all-star cast of celebrity models.

The evening will also feature the Black Star Awards, a celebration of public figures shaping Africa’s future through bold leadership, transformative development and contributions to the continent’s Orange Economy.

Participating designers, artists, award recipients and other event details will be announced in the coming weeks.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme