Richard Nii Armah Quaye proposes GH¢2 million settlement to ex-wife

Lawyers for businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye have proposed an out-of-court settlement in an ongoing legal dispute between him and his ex-wife, Mrs. Joana Quaye.

In a letter dated May 7, 2026, Sory & Partners, lawyers for Mr. Quaye, said their client was seeking an amicable resolution to the matter currently before the court.

The letter, addressed to lawyer Godfred Yeboah Dame of Dame & Partners, stated that the proposal was being made “without prejudice” to Mr. Quaye’s rights in the case identified as Mrs. Joana Quaye v Richard Nii Armah Quaye; DM/0569/2021.

According to the letter, the respondent’s legal team said their client wanted to settle the matter peacefully in the interest of “peace and harmony” between the two parties, especially for the welfare and emotional wellbeing of their children and both families.

As part of the proposal, the lawyers said Mr. Quaye was prepared to pay an enhanced amount of GH¢2 million to Mrs. Quaye.

The letter explained that the amount was in relation to an earlier alimony order of GH¢300,000 made by the High Court.

“Our client proposes that he pay an enhanced amount of Two Million Ghana Cedis,” portions of the letter stated.

The lawyers added that the proposal was aimed at bringing all issues between the former couple to an end through an amicable settlement.

The case is currently before the court, and it remains unclear whether the proposal has been accepted by Mrs. Quaye and her legal team.

By: Jacob Aggrey