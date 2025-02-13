Role of Council of State

The Council of State is a constitutional body established to counsel the President of the country in the performance of his functions.

The Council consists of 25 members, including former public officials, regional representatives and presidential appointees.

Established under Article 89 of the 1992 constitution of the country, the Council is mandat­ed with the role of advising the President, Judiciary Parliament and other State institutions on national issues, considering bills passed by Parliament, as well as making recommendations on appointments and other matters.

The Council plays a crucial role in the country’s governance structure by providing guidance and advice to the President in en­suring informed decision-making.

However, according to the Constitution, the appointment of a member of the Council of State may be terminated by the President on grounds of stated misbehaviour or when the person is unable to perform his functions arising from infirmity of body or mind, and with the prior approval of Parliament.

The members of the council include former Chief Justice, Chief of Defence Staff, and Inspector-General of Police, one representative from each of Ghana’s 16 regions, President of the National House of Chiefs and 11 presidential appointees.

The representatives from each region of the country is elected in accordance with regulations made by the Electoral Com­mission under article 51 of the country’s Constitution by an electoral college which comprise two representatives from each of the districts in the region who were nominated by the District Assemblies in the region.

The Council meets at least four times a year and may also convene at the request of the President, Parliament, or at least five members.

BY TIMES REPORTER