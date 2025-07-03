ForiegnHot!

SAD NEWS: 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐨 𝐉𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟖

July 3, 2025
Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died at the age of 28 following a tragic road accident in Spain.

The fatal crash occurred on the A-52 motorway, at kilometre 65, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria in the province of Zamora.

Jota, born in 1996, was a key figure for both Liverpool FC and the Portuguese national team. The news of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the footballing world and beyond.

The Spanish sports newspaper MARCA reported the incident on Thursday, confirming that Jota died at the scene of the accident.

