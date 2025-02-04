Secondhand clothing dealers donate GH¢640,000 roofing sheets to Kantamanto traders

The Secondhand Clothing Dealers Association has do­nated 520 packets of roofing sheets worth GH¢640,000 to traders at Kantamanto Market to support their recovery after a devastating fire destroyed their businesses earlier this year.

The January 2 inferno ravaged the market, consuming clothing and other goods worth millions of cedis, leaving many traders strug­gling to rebuild their livelihoods.

Presenting the donation, the chairman of the association, Mr Jefferey Boakye-Yiadom, expressed solidarity with the affected traders, acknowledging that many of them were key customers of secondhand clothing retailers.

He noted that the roofing sheets would help them secure the make­shift structures they had erected to restart their businesses.

“More needs to be done to sup­port all those affected by the fire outbreak. Some wooden structures have already been provided, but many traders still need assistance,” he said.

Mr Boakye-Yiadom also com­mended individuals and organi­sations that had already extended help to the victims and encouraged others to follow suit. He further called on the Ghana Police Service to strengthen security at the market to prevent future disasters.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the traders, Mr Aikins Boakye Mensah thanked the association for their generosity and appealed for more support, emphasising that many traders had lost everything and were struggling with unpaid loans.

“The traders here need help. Some are widows, and others were already facing hardships before the fire. This disaster has worsened their situation, and they cannot repay loans without new stock,” he stated.

He urged the government, corporate bodies, and benevolent individuals to provide further assis­tance to enable affected traders to fully recover.

The donation adds to ongoing relief efforts as victims continue to rebuild their businesses amid financial difficulties

