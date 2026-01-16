Sedina Tamakloe arrested and detained in USA, awaiting extradition

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Victor Smith, confirms the detention of former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sedina Tamakloe- Attionu, at the Nevada Southern Detention Centre in the USA.

The letter dated January 15, 2026 noted that “I can today confirm that Mrs. Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, is being detained at the Nevada Southern Detention Center.”

The Ambassador further revealed that “My information is that she was detained by US Marshals on January 6th and has since been kept at that detention center. I am reliably informed that acting on an extradition request sent to the US Authorities sometime in July 2024, US Marshals arrested Mrs. Tamakloe-Attionu and placed her in detention to await her day in court.”

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme