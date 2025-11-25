Slain Immigration Officer Laid to Rest

Assistant Immigration Control Officer (AICO I) Cosmos Dakurah was laid to rest on Saturday at Badigriyiri-Konzokala in the Jirapa Municipality.

He died on November 2, 2025, when he and a colleague were ambushed at Pulimakom in the Upper East Region while on duty.

AICO I Philip Lartey, who survived the attack, is receiving treatment at Bolgatanga Regional Hospital and is reported to be stable.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), in a statement signed by Deputy Commissioner Maud Anima Quainoo, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting families of officers who die in the line of duty.

The funeral included a 21-gun salute and wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the fallen officer.

Investigations into the attack are ongoing, with GIS working closely with security agencies to apprehend the assailants.

BY TIMES REPORTER

