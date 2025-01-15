Slovak opposition to call no-confidence vote against PM Fico’s government

Slovakia’s opposition parties will call a no-confidence vote against the government, a party chief said on Tuesday, accusing Prime Minister Robert Fico of dragging foreign policy closer to Russia while failing to tackle problems at home.

Fico’s ruling leftist-nation­alist coalition has become shakier in recent months, with its majority shrinking to 76 out of 150 seats in parlia­ment. Fico is facing dissent from some junior party lawmakers and also disputes among his partners.

It was not immediately clear when the vote would take place. The opposition would need a majority to win it, an outcome that would compel Slovakia’s president to appoint a new govern­ment.

The parliament could also agree to hold an early election, though such a move would require support from both the opposition and government camps.

The government is facing significant domestic prob­lems including a high budget deficit, problems in the healthcare system, and a halt to Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine that Fico says has damaged Slovakia’s economy.

Fico says the halt of gas flows from Ukraine will cost Slovakia 1.5 billion euros in higher prices and lost reve­nue from transit fees. He has threatened to end humani­tarian aid to Kyiv because of the dispute.

Last month Fico travelled to Moscow for talks on the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin but has not visited Kyiv. Before the gas transit dispute, Fico ended Slovakia’s state-funded mil­itary support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“Robert Fico has left Slo­vakia. Instead of being in his home country and working on solving problems, he is flying around the world and bows to dictators,” Michal Simecka, the head of the biggest opposition party Progressive Slovakia, told a televised news conference.

“We are committed to Slo­vakia being firmly anchored in the European Union and North Atlantic (NATO) alliance.”

-REUTERS