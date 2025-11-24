Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng saw “Most Valuable Suspect” leave and did nothing – Martin Kpebu Alleges

Prominent lawyer Martin Kpebu has called for the resignation of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, accusing him of failing to prevent a key suspect from leaving Ghana despite having the opportunity to do so.

Kpebu made these strong allegations during a recent public engagement at Tv3 studios, claiming the country’s chief corruption prosecutor witnessed what he described as the “most valuable suspect” depart without taking action.

The lawyer asserted that Special Prosecutor Agyebeng later admitted to seeing suspect Ofori-Atta leave the country and had even intercepted a letter Ofori-Atta wrote to both outgoing and incoming chiefs of staff.

“He saw the most valuable suspect, like in football you say most valuable player, fleeing the country,” Kpebu stated, expressing frustration that Agyebeng chose not to inform citizens about this development.

Kpebu firmly rejected Agyebeng’s explanation that he couldn’t get help from security agencies, calling this justification “hogwash” and “palpable falsehood.”

The lawyer argued that the Special Prosecutor had alternative options available, including holding a press conference to alert the public.

“The law mandates him to do that,” Kpebu insisted, emphasizing that such action would have been constitutional under Articles 1, 35, and 125 of Ghana’s constitution.

The controversy has sparked plans for a public demonstration, with Kpebu urging citizens to join Apostle Abraham Lincoln Larbi’s protest to protect the constitution.

The lawyer’s allegations have raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the Office of the Special Prosecutor in handling high-profile corruption cases.

By: Jacob Aggrey