St Barnabas marks 100 years of service

THE St Barnabas Anglican Church at Osu has marked its 100th anniversary with a call on the church to strengthen its ministry and deepen its impact on society in the years ahead.

The centenary celebration, held under the theme “100 Years of Evangelism and Anglicanism in Osu,” was also an opportunity to commemorate the church’s rich history and reflect on its contribution to the growth and spread of Anglicanism.

Speaking at the climax of the celebration in Accra on Sunday, the Parish Priest of St Barnabas Church and Archdeacon of Accra East, the Venerable John Antonio Tello Nelson, acknowledged the church’s longstanding contribution to the growth of the Anglican Church in Ghana.

He said the church had played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of several Anglican churches across the country, describing its contribution as an important pillar in the expansion of the Church’s ministry.

The Venerable Nelson said that over the years, St Barnabas had supported the establishment of several churches, including St Paul Aragon Church, St Bartholomew Anglican Church at Teshie, Holy Gabriel Anglican Church at Kutunse, St Timothy Anglican Church at Nima, Transfiguration Anglican Church at Haatso and St Agnes Anglican Church at Ako Adjei.

He said the church had also contributed significantly to the training and development of lay pastors, evangelists, lay readers, children’s service teachers and church organists, while playing an important role in the formation of clergy.

According to him, more than 15 priests had undergone training at St Barnabas and were currently serving in various capacities within the Anglican Diocese.

He said the church’s work extended beyond worship to community outreach, particularly through its youth ministry and evangelism activities.

The Venerable Nelson expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the parish throughout its 100-year history and prayed for its continued growth and greater impact in the years ahead.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr Dan Taylor, said St Barnabas Anglican Church was founded on September 16, 1926, by four members — Lucas Randolph, Josephus Christian Taylor, Nii Boi Acquarsen and Nesbit Cochrane.

He said the founders established the church to provide a convenient place of worship for residents of Osu, who at the time had to travel to Trinity Cathedral in Accra to attend church services.

Mr Taylor said the founders initially held services in an old carpenter’s shed at Barnabas House, near Osu Castle, after securing permission from the family that owned the property.

According to him, the church was formally named St Barnabas in 1928 and subsequently acquired its present site in 1931.

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG AND VINCENT DOH

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