The Greater Accra Re­gional House of Chiefs is urging President John Dramani Mahama to ini­tiate debt relief mechanisms to stabilise the economy.

It said debt relief was the sure way to create jobs, and spur economic growth.

Addressing a press confer­ence in Accra on Friday, Prof. Oboade Notse King Odaifio Welentsi III, the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, appealed to President Mahama to tackle health, infrastructure and energy challenges confronting the country.

Prof. Welentsi III said the government needs the sup­port of Ghanaians in order to achieve its objectives.

Prof. Welentsi III who is the Paramount Chief of the Nungua Traditional Area, said the task ahead was enormous and that the new government must ensure fiscal discipline to prevent economic crisis.

He advised President Mahama to appoint men and women of integrity to steer the affairs of government for the next four years.

The Nungua Mantse ad­vised members of the op­position New Patriotic Party (NPP) to offer constructive criticism to the government and support to achieve eco­nomic growth and prosperity.

He said it was time Gha­na created an economy that works for every person.

“ We want to see an econ­omy that works for all of us not just the one per cent and advance new trade policies that create jobs and make college education afford­able or rebuild the country’s infrastructure and not policies to try to divide this country,” Prof. Welentsi III said.

Touching on unity, the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs President advised Ghanaians to eschew enmity, rancour, and acrimony.

He said the chiefs were ready to support the govern­ment succeed.

In a related development the Ga Dangme National Stu­dents’ Union paid a courtesy call on Prof. Welentsi III to thank him for his support to the union.

