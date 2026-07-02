Supreme Court throws out four cases challenging Chief Justice Torkonoo’s Removal

The Supreme Court has dismissed all four suits challenging the removal of Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkonoo from office as Chief Justice.

The court delivered its rulings earlier this morning, ending the legal challenge at the domestic level.

This follows last week’s judgement by the ECOWAS Court, which also rejected applications seeking to overturn Justice Torkonoo’s removal.

Each of the four cases filed at the Supreme Court argued against the processes that led to Justice Torkonoo’s exit. The court, however, found no legal basis to grant relief and dismissed each application in its entirety.

In a brief statement by the Deputy Attorney-General Jusrice Srem-Sai after the rulings, he expressed appreciation to the legal team.

“Gratitude to our team of State Attorneys and members of staff,” he posted on Facebook, acknowledging their role in defending the state’s position through both ECOWAS and Supreme Court proceedings.

Background

Justice Gertrude Torkonoo was removed from office as Chief Justice following proceedings initiated earlier this year.

The move triggered multiple legal challenges, including four separate suits at the Supreme Court and petitions before the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

Both courts have now ruled against the challengers.

Last week, the ECOWAS Court dismissed the regional applications, and this morning’s Supreme Court decision closes the matter in Ghana.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme