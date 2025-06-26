Suspended CJ alleges threat over refusal to retire

The suspended Chief Jus­tice, Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo, says she has received threats to the effect that if she fail to voluntarily retire, she will be made to suffer harm.

She was addressing journalists in Accra on Wednesday regarding the ongoing processings conduct­ed by the committee of inquiry set up by President John Mahama to investigate petitions seeking her removal from office.

Justice Torkonoo told jour­nalists that she decided to make a public statement because the viola­tions which characterised the work of the committee had not stopped, but escalated beyond anything she could have imagined as possible in justice delivery.

She said the alleged violations of the committee include: the committee’s refusal, in breach of the rules of natural justice, to recognise my counsel on the first day of proceedings simply because I was not personally present, and proceeding to fix hearing dates and make arrangements for the hearing without involving her counsel, even though he was physically present.

Justice Torkonoo pointed out the committee’s failure to indicate the specific allegations in respect of which a prima case had been established as well as the reasons for same, to enable her to deter­mine my legal rights or adequately prepare a defence to the charges against her.

The other violations, she emphasised, were the committee’s decision to permit two of the petitioners (Mr Daniel Ofori and Shining Stars) not to testify to enable her cross-examine them on their petitions; a denial of oppor­tunity to be in the hearing room with her husband or a close family member; a thorough search on her body and handbags in violation of protocols and courtesies extended to the Chief Justice in honour of the country, domestically and internationally.

Justice Torkonoo indicated that the conduct of the hearings in a cordoned high security zone on Castle Drive, Osu, when all Article 146 proceedings since 1993, had been held in a judicial facility at the Judicial Service, Accra.

Additionally, she stated that the choice of venue, against the background of the secrecy of pro­ceedings, was intended to intimi­date her and to prevent any citizen of Ghana from knowing how the proceedings are being conducted.

The suspended Chief noted that the choice of the Adu Lodge reminds her of the murder of her uncle, Major Sam Acquah, and some judges on June 30, 1981.

“I need to make the disclosure at this point that the Adu Lodge facility that I am being tried in fea­tured very prominently in the plan­ning of the murder of Judges on June 30, 1981, and this can be read about in the Special Investigative Report on that terrible event in our national history. It will be recalled that Major Sam Acquah, the mili­tary officer who was killed with the three High Court Judges, had been the Director of Human Resources of GIHOC,” she outlined.

“He was my uncle and my guardian when I entered the University of Ghana in September 1980. I was also living with him at the time he was abducted and murdered. Was Adu Lodge chosen for this inquiry to make me feel insecure? I think so. And I contin­ue to hold the view that there is no reason to hold a quasi-judicial hearing behind the high walls of Adu Lodge,” Justice Torkonoo added.

Moreover, Justice Torkonoo also accused the committee for refusing to give her copies of the petition and the prima facie evi­dence the President gave them.

“As we will all know, when a citizen is summoned to appear before a court, whether a district court, circuit court, high court, court of appeal or supreme court, or before any administrative or disciplinary committee in the office, it is the duty of the court or committee to give the citizen copies of the complaint that they are presiding over.”

She said no citizen in Ghana can be summoned without being given a writ of summons, a peti­tion or complaint.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA