Swift response by GNFS prevents Highway Disaster

Firefighters from the Buduburam Fire Station swiftly responded to a vehicular fire at Breku along the Accra–Cape Coast Highway in the early hours of Monday, October 06 2025.

The incident involved a TATA bus (GM 2889-14) that had been parked by the roadside for nearly two weeks.

Upon arrival, the crew found the vehicle engulfed in flames, posing a danger to motorists.

Their prompt action brought the fire under control, preventing further damage or casualties.

Although the bus was completely burnt, no injuries were recorded. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.