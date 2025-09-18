Tamale Mayor hands over 172 Fire Service Assistants to GNFS

The Mayor of Tamale, Abu Takoro, has officially handed over 172 Fire Service Assistants to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in Tamale.

The personnel, recruited under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), were presented on Monday, September 15, 2025.

The Mayor after the presentation, advised the recruits to remain disciplined and obey their superiors as they begin their duties.

He stressed that their service was critical to protecting lives and property in the region.

Receiving the recruits on behalf of the Chief Fire Officer, the Northern Regional Fire Commander, ACFOI Joseph Koranteng, praised the Mayor and all stakeholders for their support.

He said the addition of the new personnel would improve the GNFS’s capacity to respond swiftly to emergencies and promote fire safety awareness in communities.

The initiative, made possible through collaboration between the Tamale Metro Youth Employment Coordinator and the Mayor’s office, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety in the Northern Region.

By: Jacob Aggrey