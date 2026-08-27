Tanoso pottery industry needs capital to expand – Artisans

The clay and ceramics industry at Tanoso in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region requires increased investment, modern equipment and government support to expand production and create more jobs.

The industry, which has operated in the area for decades, produces a wide range of products, including earthenware bowls, cups, flower pots, bricks, tiles and other construction materials.

It provides livelihoods for hundreds of residents, particularly young people, while supporting businesses involved in clay extraction, processing, production and marketing.

A 43-year-old artisan, Mr Abubakhari Alhassan, who has spent 21 years in the trade speaking in an interview with The Ghanaian Times here yesterday, said the industry had the potential to become a major industrial activity if producers received the needed support.

He explained that limited access to capital remained one of the biggest challenges facing producers, restricting their ability to acquire modern machinery and expand operations.

Mr Alhassan said equipment such as pug mills for mixing clay, improved kilns and other modern machines would help increase productivity and improve product quality.

“The lack of capital is a major setback. With the right investment, we can expand production and meet both local and international demand,” he said.

Mr Alhassan also called for measures to reduce the industry’s dependence on firewood for firing kilns, saying cleaner energy sources such as gas would improve efficiency and reduce environmental degradation.

“The equipment we use now affects the environment. We depend heavily on firewood instead of gas, and that is not sustainable in the long term,” he added.

He further appealed to the government to introduce policies that would promote the use of locally manufactured clay products in construction projects.

According to him, requiring contractors to incorporate locally produced bricks, tiles and other materials into their projects would increase demand, create employment and support the growth of local businesses.

The pottery industry has a long history at Tanoso. Community accounts trace its origins to Nana Okofo Dartey, a native of the town, who is said to have learnt the craft in the Volta Region before introducing it to the community.

Over the years, the industry has expanded, with earthenware bowls becoming one of its most popular products.

The bowls are produced in different sizes and colours, mainly black and light brown, and sold at prices ranging from GH₵4 to GH₵30, depending on their size and finish.

They are widely used for serving food and grinding vegetables and spices, particularly in traditional kitchens.

Other products include cups, flower pots, bricks and ceramic tiles.

Mr Alhassan further indicated that the industry provided employment across the value chain, from clay extraction and processing to production, apprenticeship and marketing.

He added that the products attracted buyers from outside Ghana, particularly traders from neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire, who travelled to Tanoso to purchase them in bulk for resale.

Women dominate the marketing and distribution of the products, with many displaying their wares along the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

A trader, Madam Vida Oforiwaa Darko, said although sales had slowed in recent times, demand increased during festive seasons and weekends.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, TANOSO

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