Taste Spain Accra Returns: 8th edition showcases Spanish food & wine to Ghana market

Following the last edition held in 2022, the event returned as one of the leading professional platforms in Ghana dedicated to Spanish food and beverage products.

Organised with the support of ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, the Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade — Taste Spain Accra has been promoting Spanish gastronomy and strengthening commercial relations between Spain and Ghana for more than a decade.

This year’s edition brought together 8 Spanish companies travelling to Ghana to showcase a carefully selected range of Spanish food and beverage products and explore new business opportunities in the market.

In addition, 3 Ghanaian importers and distributors already working with Spanish brands participated in the event, presenting products currently available in Ghana.

While Spanish wines once again played an important role in the exhibition with Spain currently ranking as the third largest exporter of wine to Ghana this year’s edition also expanded to include a broader selection of Spanish food products and beverages, including sparkling wines, juices and gourmet specialities representative of Spain’s rich gastronomic tradition.

The event served as a meeting point for importers, distributors, retailers, hotels, restaurants, catering companies and other specialised professionals interested in discovering new Spanish products and strengthening commercial partnerships with Spanish producers.

Alongside the commercial exhibition, Taste Spain Accra 2026 featured tastings and networking activities designed to enhance the experience of attendees while reinforcing connections between Spanish producers and the Ghanaian market.

The event took place simultaneously with parallel editions organised the same week in Nairobi and Abidjan, reflecting the increasing interest of Spanish companies in exploring opportunities across emerging African markets.

Mr. Yann Emonet Ripoll, Head of the Economic and Commercial Office of Spain in Accra, highlighted not only the international importance of the Spanish wine sector, but also the growing recognition of Spanish gastronomy worldwide and the increasing interest in Spanish products within the Ghanaian market.

He also underlined the strong commercial relationship between Spain and Ghana, which has experienced significant growth in recent years.

Ghana currently maintains a trade balance with Spain, with exports exceeding €273 million, while Spanish exports reached €267 million in 2025, representing a 26% increase compared to the previous year.

The agri-food sector has been one of the fastest-growing areas of Spanish exports to Ghana, with exports increasing from €23.5 million in 2024 to €50.2 million in 2025.

The sector accounted for nearly 20% of total Spanish exports to Ghana last year, reflecting the growing demand for Spanish products among Ghanaian importers and consumers.

“We are very pleased to have brought Taste Spain Accra back to Ghana after the last edition in 2022. Over the years, the event has become an important platform for connecting Spanish producers with Ghanaian professionals and strengthening commercial ties between both markets.

While wine remains one of Spain’s flagship products internationally, we were especially excited to expand this year’s edition to include Spanish food products and beverages, offering a broader showcase of Spain’s gastronomic excellence,” he stated.

The Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of Spain in Accra remains committed to promoting quality business matchmaking and commercial opportunities between Spain and Ghana through initiatives such as Taste Spain Accra, which continues to position itself as the leading platform in Ghana dedicated to Spanish food and beverage products.