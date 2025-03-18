Teacher in court for alleged fraud, $11,000 theft

A 47-year-old teacher, Ernestina Koranteng, has appeared before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing $11,000.

She is also being held for allegedly defrauding a Ghanaian resident in the United States of America (USA), of $33,400.

Koranteng is alleged to have collected the various monies to put up a house at Ablekuma-Joma, in Accra, and establish a pharmacy shop, but failed to deliver on the agreement.

The accused rather took the complainant to a facility, which was being rented at Dansoman claiming that she rather bought that facility for the complainant.

She also alleged that she built a house, but it was later demolished.

Charged with two counts of stealing and two counts of defraud­ing by false pretence, Koranteng has pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided by Mr Isaac Addo, has admitted Koranteng to GH¢1m bail with three sureties, who must be within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court ordered the prosecu­tion, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah, to comply with the rules of disclosures, and adjourned to April 9, 2025.

Prosecution said the com­plainant was a Ghanaian, who hailed from Akim Asafo in the Eastern Region, but domiciled in the USA, and accused was from Aburi in the region, but resided at Dansoman, Accra,

The court heard that in 2020, the complainant imported an unregistered Chevrolet Sonic salon car, valued at $5,500, and a VW Passat salon car, valued at $6,000 and entrusted the two cars in the care of Koranteng.

Prosecution said she sold the two cars and told the complainant that she was using the proceeds to develop the complainant’s land she (accused) had acquired for her at Ablekuma-Joma.

Chief Insp Ofori-Appiah again revealed that the complainant sent various sums of money to the tune of $18,400 to accused be used to the project.

The court heard that accused in 2024, convinced the complainant to send her $15,000 to open and operate a pharmacy for her and the complainant obliged.

Chief Insp Ofori-Appiah further disclosed that in December 2024, the complainant returned to Ghana and asked the accused to take her to the house she built for her and the pharmacy.

The accused took the com­plainant to a house at Dansoman as the house she bought for her, according to prosecution.

“When the complainant requested the accused to open the house for inspection, the accused claimed the caretaker had travelled. The complainant requested to see the pharmacy, but the accused told her there was no pharmacy,” the prosecution said.

Chief Insp Ofori-Appiah said the complainant reported the mat­ter to the police and Koranteng was arrested.

Prosecution said investigations revealed that the house at Danso­man was not for the complainant but was often offered for rent on a short stay basis.

Chief Insp Ofori-Appiah said accused led the police to a bare land at Ablekuma-Joma, and pointed same as the land on which she built the house, but it was demolished.

Investigations, however, re­vealed that no house was demol­ished on the said land.

–Myjoyonline.com