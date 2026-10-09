Technology alone is not enough: Empowering citizens as partners in TRAFFITECH-GH

THE full implementation of TRAFFITECH-GH from November 1, 2026, will usher Ghana into an important new phase of technology-enabled traffic law enforcement.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the automated programme will be implemented through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department. Cameras and Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) devices will be used to detect traffic offences. Following review, Electronic Notices of Violation will be sent by SMS to vehicle owners or drivers, specifying the offence committed and the prescribed fine.

The programme seeks to address indiscipline, improve compliance with road traffic laws, promote safer roads and reduce traffic crashes and casualties. These objectives deserve strong national support.

For too long, enforcement has depended heavily on the physical presence of officers. This necessarily limits the number of locations and incidents that can be monitored. Automated detection can strengthen consistency, preserve a record for review and make it more difficult for an offender to assume that an offence will go unnoticed simply because an officer is not present.

TRAFFITECH-GH is therefore not merely another enforcement exercise. It signals an important transition towards more systematic, technology-enabled road traffic management.

Yet the initiative should not become the end of Ghana’s road safety innovation. It should be the beginning.

No camera network, however sophisticated, can monitor every road, street, junction and community. Even a substantial network will have boundaries. Traffic violations will occur outside those boundaries, particularly on roads where drivers believe that surveillance is unlikely.

Ghana must therefore confront a central policy question: how can the reach of technology-enabled road safety be expanded without attempting to install a fixed camera everywhere?

The answer lies partly in an asset we have not sufficiently mobilised: the responsible citizen.

Every day, members of the public observe dangerous overtaking, reckless driving, illegal parking, vehicles travelling against traffic, disregard for traffic lights and conduct that places other road users at risk. Many of these incidents are witnessed, discussed and forgotten because citizens have no standardised reporting channel connected to an official review process.

Knowledge Kinetics Organisation has developed Knowledge Application, or KnowApp, as a proposed response to this gap. The platform combines smartphone photography, video recording, GPS functionality and date and time information. It is intended to help citizens send reports to designated authorities for examination.

The proposition is not that citizens should become police officers. It is that responsible observations, supported by relevant digital information, may assist the officers who are legally authorised to investigate and enforce the law.

That distinction is critical.

Citizen reporting must not become citizen punishment. An image or recording should not automatically produce a fine, public accusation or presumption of guilt. It should initiate a controlled review in which authorised personnel assess authenticity, relevance, context and legal sufficiency.

The Ghana Police Service would be justified in demanding robust protections before adopting or associating itself with such a platform. Privacy, false accusations, manipulated recordings, duplicate submissions, malicious reporting and the storage of personal data are legitimate concerns. The workload created by large numbers of reports must also be considered.

A responsible proposal must acknowledge these risks rather than minimise them.

However, risk is not an argument for inaction. It is an argument for careful design. Authentication, secure transmission, access controls, audit trails, submission standards and penalties for deliberate abuse could form part of the system architecture and operating rules. A limited pilot could test whether the concept is operationally useful before any wider deployment is considered.

KnowApp’s potential contribution goes beyond reporting.

The application is based on knowledge management principles. Knowledge management is concerned with identifying, organising, sharing and applying knowledge to improve decisions and outcomes. In road safety, this means ensuring that citizens can readily find and understand the rules they are expected to obey.

KnowApp could therefore operate as a knowledge repository containing descriptions of traffic offences, applicable sanctions and road safety educational materials. Content could be presented in written, graphic, audio or animated formats, subject to validation by the appropriate authorities.

This educational function is not an optional addition. It is central to sustainable road safety.

Enforcement responds to conduct after an offence has occurred. Education can help prevent the offence from occurring. A driver who understands the purpose of a traffic rule, the danger it seeks to prevent and the consequences of violating it is better placed to make a safer decision.

This is why citizen participation matters. Citizens should not be viewed only as potential offenders to be monitored. Citizens are also road users, witnesses, educators, community members and potential partners in prevention.

A citizen-enabled model could create a relationship in which TRAFFITECH-GH supplies official automated detection, the Police Service retains professional review and enforcement authority, and KnowApp provides a possible channel for supplementary reports and public education.

The proposal must nevertheless avoid vigilantism. Users should not confront alleged offenders, stage incidents, pursue vehicles, circulate recordings irresponsibly or expose individuals on social media. Public safety and lawful reporting must take precedence over the desire to capture evidence.

The first step should therefore be institutional engagement, not an immediate public launch. Knowledge Kinetics Organisation should demonstrate the platform to the Ghana Police Service and other relevant stakeholders. Technical, legal and operational concerns should be documented. If the concept is considered useful, a controlled pilot could be designed with clear reporting categories, review procedures, data protections and evaluation measures.

Among the questions requiring examination are whether reports provide usable evidence, whether GPS and timestamp information can be relied upon, how personal data will be protected, how malicious submissions will be detected, how quickly reports can be reviewed and whether the platform improves enforcement outcomes without creating disproportionate administrative burdens.

These are difficult questions, but they are the questions that responsible innovation must answer.

The Police Service has called on motorists, drivers and vehicle owners to support TRAFFITECH-GH. Compliance with the law is the first and most important form of support. Responsible citizen participation could become another.

Ghana now has an opportunity to build a road safety model that integrates automated enforcement, professional policing, knowledge sharing and community responsibility.

My position is clear: TRAFFITECH-GH should not be confined to what official cameras can see. Ghana should explore secure and properly regulated ways of allowing citizens to contribute information and acquire the knowledge needed for voluntary compliance.

TRAFFITECH-GH is a bold beginning. Empowering citizens as responsible partners could be the missing link that helps translate technological enforcement into nationwide behavioural change.

Suggested pull quotes

“Citizen reporting must not become citizen punishment.”

“Citizens should not be viewed only as potential offenders to be monitored. They are also potential partners in prevention.”

BY DR EDWIN ASIAMAH ACHEAMPONG

The writer is a knowledge management practitioner, organisational development specialist and Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Kinetics Organisation (2KO).

Email: eddychie75@gmail.com

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