Telecel DigiTech Academy bridges digital skills gap

Robotics, coding, and web design took centre stage at the graduation ceremonies of about 400 students in the second cohort of the Telecel DigiTech Academy from the East­ern, Greater Accra, Western and Central regions.

The climax events of the 12-week immersive and hands-on training initiative, which seeks to bridge the digital skills gap by giving young learners practical exposure to emerging technologies, were held in Akropong, Dawhen­ya, Tarkwa, and Swedru.

The young innovators show­cased functioning robotic systems, scratch programming applications, and fully designed websites devel­oped during the course, proving how practical the training pro­gramme was designed.

From gas leak detection sys­tems, hand dryers, sun trackers to smart home systems and rain-sen­sitive car wipers, the participants from the southern zone of the programme developed solutions that addressed local concerns such as home safety, sanitation, climate change and community health.

One of the young graduates from the Dawhenya Methodist Basic B School, Vivian Konu said the training has exposed her to engineering and broadened her knowledge of the career pathways in STEM.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Akropong Presbyte­rian School, Mr Awuah Darko, Deputy Director of Education for Akuapem North District, said Telecel DigiTech Academy had fundamentally reshaped the way students learn Science, Technolo­gy, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in the classroom and these acquired skills will be relevant for decades.

“Getting these insights and hands-on skills in STEM at this stage of your lives is a big mile­stone to achieve in our part of the world and it’s important that you are applying the knowledge to build solutions to change our environment. Make sure you teach others what you have learned during the training and make positive impact with these skills,” Mr Darko said to the graduating students.

Delivered in partnership with Asustem Robotics and Mingo Foundation, the Telecel DigiTech Academy runs alongside the Gha­na Education Service curriculum, combining classroom teaching with project-based learning. This aca­demic term alone, the programme has trained over 1,000 students in 10 regions nationwide.

Rita Rockson, Head of Foun­dation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, said the young learners have prov­en that Ghana’s digital future could be shaped by students from every community.

“The goal of this programme is to inspire more young people, especially girls who make up 70 per cent of the participants, to pursue careers in STEM and also to bridge the digital divide,” Rita said.

“Looking at the creativity of the projects showcased in the southern zone, it shows that when given the opportunity, these learn­ers can match their peers anywhere in the world,” she said.

BY TIMES REPORTER