The upcoming 2024 Presidential election: I’ll hand over to winner …President assures nation

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, has reassured Ghanaians and Anlos in particular that he would hand over power to any of the presidential candidates that wins the upcoming December 7 election.

“As we all know without peace, there can be no proper develop­ment,” President Akufo Addo stated. “The peace we are currently enjoying will be carried through to the elections,” the President stated.

• President Akufo-Addo (right) exchanging pleasantries with Togbui Sri III

President Akufo Addo said this at the weekend when he addressed a grand durbar of the chiefs and people of the Anlo State to climax their one-month activities marking the 2024 Hogbetsotsoza at Anloga in the Anlo District of the Volta Region.

The objective of the festival celebrated annually by the Anlos, was to bring the people together to renew their sense of oneness and to raise funds to complement government’s efforts in their devel­opment agenda.

This year’s celebration under the theme “Strengthening bonds and embracing our shared heritage”, brought people from across the country to Anloga.

He acknowledged the contribu­tions of the chiefs and people of Anlo, emphasizing the need for peace and unity as the nation heads towards another election.

President Akufo-Addo used the occasion to thank the people of Anlo for their long standing peace and for consistently supporting his administration.

He explained further that as he prepared to complete his tenure, he was making a pledge to the people of a free, fair and transparent election and respect the will of the people.

The President stated that even though it was left with some few months for his administration to hand over, government would con­tinue to address the developmental challenges in the area.

The National Democratic Congress vice presidential can­didate, Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang who graced the occa­sion on behalf of the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, commended the chiefs and people of Anlo for their rich culture ex­hibited throughout the festival.

She observed that even though “we have cultural diversity it is im­portant we all cherish and preserve our culture for children yet unborn.

The Awomefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III, in his address noted that Hogbetsotso Festival has a historic antecedent grounded in the migration and settlement of the people. It was for this reason that we must all come together as one people and work towards improving the livelihood of our people.

He expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the various development initiatives that have uplifted the Volta Region.

In attendance as one of the guests was the Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, who spoke exten­sively about the significance of cultural unity.

The Omanhene highlighted the bond cultural heritage creates binding families, communities and individuals. He noted that these connections foster mental health and healthy relationships and re­spect for individual identity.

FROM KAFUI GATI, ANLOGA