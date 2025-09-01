Three dead, four injured in Sowutuom-Anyaa Homowo clash – Police confirm

The Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed that three people died and four others were injured during violent clashes at this year’s Homowo celebration in Sowutuom and Anyaa.

According to the police, the violence broke out on Saturday, August 30, 2025, after a misunderstanding between supporters of two rival chiefs during the sprinkling of the traditional food, Kpokpoi.

The confusion led to an exchange of gunfire, which later spread to Olebu when some people tried to leave the festival grounds.

The deceased were identified as Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah, also known as Nii Kwashiebu, Theophilus Nii Amu Kwadjan, and Joseph Shaibu Dodoo.

The injured include Enoch Amevor, who has since been treated and discharged, as well as Samuel Adjei, Nathaniel Doku, and Frederick Lartey, also known as Nii Obrafour.

They are receiving treatment at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and other facilities.

Police said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Extra officers have been deployed to the area to restore calm, while intelligence-led operations are ongoing to track down those involved.

The Command cautioned traditional leaders and their supporters to respect agreed security measures during festivals and avoid actions that could disturb the peace.

By: Jacob Aggrey