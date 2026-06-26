Vini Jr sparkles as Brazil reach last 32 …Mexico stay perfect in Group A

Vinicius Junior made it four goals in three games at the World Cup as Brazil cruised to a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, sealing progress to the last 32 as Group C winners and leaving their opponents in danger of another first-round exit.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius took advantage of a defensive howler to give Brazil an early lead in Miami and headed in another in first-half stoppage time.

Neymar Jr. (right) with Vini Jr after the match

Scotland were never really in it and Matheus Cunha got a third on the hour mark for the record five-time World Cup winners, who brought on Neymar towards the end for his first international appearance in over two-and-a-half years.

There are doubts as to whether Carlo Ancelotti’s side are genuine contenders to win this tournament but boosted by finishing top of the group they head to Texas for a last-32 tie in Houston on June 29.

That will be against the runners-up in Group F, which will be either the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden.

After scoring in both the opening 1-1 draw with Morocco and the 3-0 win over Haiti, Vinicius is the first Brazilian to find the net in every group game at a World Cup since Ronaldo and Rivaldo both did it in 2002.

With four goals, he is one behind Lionel Messi and level with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the golden boot race.

Scotland, meanwhile, are at real risk of yet another group-stage elimination, as has been their fate at every previous major tournament in which they have participated that includes eight World Cups before this year.

Co-hosts Mexico cemented top place in World Cup Group A with a perfect record as they defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 in the Estadio Azteca.

Mexico move on to a last-32 match in the same stadium on June 30 while the Czechs return home after finishing bottom of the group.

Mateo Chavez gave Mexico the lead in the 55th minute and Julian Quinones took advantage of disarray in the Czech defence six minutes later to extend the lead.

Alvaro Fidalgo completed a sparkling evening for the Mexicans as he smashed in a cross four minutes into added time.

Mexico even brought on goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as a second-half substitute, allowing the veteran to play in a sixth World Cup finals at the age of 40.-AFP

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