South Africa stun South Korea to make World Cup history

Thapelo Maseko’s second-half strike made history for South Africa as they reached the World Cup knockout phase for the first time following a victory over South Korea in Monterrey.

Three points moved South Africa up to second in the table, behind Mexico, and left South Korea having to cling on to hopes of getting out of the group by being one of the best third-placed sides.

They will face Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday in the last 32.

It was a game which rarely produced much excitement as South Africa were content with sitting back and waiting to hit their opponents on the counter-attack, while South Korea lacked quality in the final third.

Maseko snatched an unexpected winner for South Africa, taking a touch to bring the ball to his left foot inside the box before stroking an effort through the legs of Jens Castrop and inside the near post.

Before that, the greatest moments of jubilation inside the stadium had come from green-clad Mexico fans watching on as neutrals as they celebrated their side’s goals against the Czech Republic.

While South Korea dominated much of the ball it was the African side, who were tricky to deal with on the break, who produced the best opportunities throughout and they deserved their goal.

South Korea rarely managed to threaten South Africa, with a tame Oh Hyeon-gyu header and an early Lee Kang-in strike among their rare chances.

South Africa, who before this summer had not qualified for a World Cup since hosting it in 2010, have finished third in every other World Cup group stage they have featured in.-BBC

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