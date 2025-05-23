 UPSA gets new police station

The Minister for the Interi­or, Alhaji Muntaka Moham­med Mubarak, on Tuesday inaugurated a new police station at the University of Professional Studies

The new station is aimed at creating safer and more secured environment for learning and working as a secured environment is essential for academic excellence and institutional growth.

The police station is equipped with modern facilities, including a case management office, CID office, exhibit room, the armoury, cell lobby, male and female cell, kitchenette and parking space.

Speaking at the commissioning in Accra, the Minister congratulat­ed the Ghana Police Service and the entire UPSA community on this significant milestone.

Alhaji Mubarak also commend­ed the Vice-Chancellor and the De­partment of UPSA for their good work and dedication for partnering with the Ghana Police Service in putting up the police post.

The establishment of the station, he emphasised, was a testa­ment to the government’s com­mitment to enhancing security and providing better policing services to the citizenry.

“As we gather here today, we are reminded of the critical role that our security agencies play in maintaining law and order, protect­ing lives and property, and uphold­ing the rule of law,” he said.

He noted that the new station would serve as a vital hub for police cooperation and community engagement, enabling officers to respond promptly and efficiently to security concerns.

The Inspector General of Po­lice, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, in a speech read on his behalf, stat­ed that the station reflected a pro­active approach in addressing the unique security needs of the area and building stronger partnership between the university community and the police service.

He further assured the universi­ty that the police would do its best to enforce law and order, repay peace to the best of its ability, add­ing that they would ensure station was used for its intended purpose.

The Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, remarked that the police station was not just a building, but a symbol of the university’s commitment to safety and security, adding that the station would not only protect the students alone but the entire community.

He pledged the university’s continuous support to the police station, saying it would provide necessary logistics and collabora­tion with stakeholders in order to ensure its effective utilisation.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA