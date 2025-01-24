Vivo Energy renovates washroom facility for La Enobal Basic School

Vivo Energy Ghana yesterday inaugurated a renovated wash­room facility for La Enobal Basic School in the La Dadekotopon Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

It has the following facili­ties: water closets, urinal bowls, hand-washing basins for both male and female washrooms, and 2,500 liter-water tank for consis­tent water supply.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Finance Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr Kilai Muasya, said providing the school with the modern washroom facility meant the company was aiming to en­hance the sanitation standards for the students and staff.

Also, he noted that it was to create conducive environment for both learning and personnel well-being.

“As a company driven by a vision to become the leading and most respected energy business in Africa, this vision transcends our core business of providing energy solutions and also addressing the social and developmental needs of the communities we serve,” he stated.

Mr Muasya underlined that ac­cess to safe and hygienic environ­ment was a basic human rights and a fundamental pillar of dignity and health, adding that the initiative was aligned with the United Na­tions Sustainable Devel­opment Goal six.

By contributing to this goal, he said, they were not only empowering the school but also taking significant steps toward building a healthier and sustainable future for all.

“Research has consis­tently shown that proper hygiene and sanitation are critical for improving health outcomes and ensuring that children, especially girls, can stay in school.”

“According to the United Na­tions Children’s Fund (UNICEF), ‘Every dollar invested in water and sanitation results in an economic return of four dollars through increased productivity and reduced health care costs’, this underpins the far-reaching impact of initia­tives such as this,” he stressed.

Moreover, he noted that with their vision to lead and inspire in Africa meant they needed to lead by example, “we see ourselves not only as business but as partners working together with stakehold­ers to drive sustainable develop­ment.”

Mr Muasya expressed gratitude to the Municipal Director of Education for La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly and the Unit­ed Way Ghana for facilitating the project and the leadership, “let’s continue to fuel change and build communities that thrive.”

He then encouraged all stake­holders-students, teachers, and parents to take ownership of the facility and ensure its proper use and maintenance.

The Educational Director, Ghana Education Service of La Dadekotopon Municipal As­sembly, Mrs Habiba Kotomah, thanked Vivo Energy Ghana and United Way Ghana for their con­tinued support for the La Enobal Basic school.

