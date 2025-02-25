Volta Regional Security Council closes Sokode Sec-Tech School over clashes with community

The Volta Re­gional Minister, Mr James Gunu, on Sunday ordered the tem­porary closure of the Sokode Secondary Tech­nical Senior High School near Ho, due to clashes with some community members.

The Minister’s instruction was against the backdrop of some misunderstanding that occurred between some students and community members, which escalated resulting to attacks on each other.

The situation led to a swift military and Police deployment to minimise the violence, pre­vent loss of lives.

Mr Gunu indicated that the decision to temporarily close the school was on an advice from the Regional Security Council (RESEC).

He said calm was restored but they needed to engage both parties from a father and son approach to totally heal the environment for teaching and learning.

Mr Gunu entreated the community to see the school as its property and protect it at all times.

He said buses have been arranged to evacuate students back to their various homes while those who were injured during the clash were currently receiving medical attention at the various health facilities with­in the region.

The Ghana News Agency in an interview with some eyewit­nesses, gathered that the burst was occasioned by an alleged smoking gang within the school who became angered by their seniors for unleashing punish­ment on them after breaking school rules.

The alleged gang members who became peeved for the punishment, reached out to their external members for revenge, which resulted in the confrontation at a joint outside the school leading to some recorded injuries on both sides between Friday through to Sunday.

The Minister and members of the REGSEC have since visited the victims at the various hospitals.

Meanwhile the school is presently under heavy security protection.