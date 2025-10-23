Vote for me, If you want development, jobs, and economic growth — Kennedy Agyapong tells delegate

Businessman and presidential hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for him if they want real development, job creation, and economic growth in the five northern regions.

Speaking during his two-day campaign tour of the Upper East Region, Mr Agyapong stated that the northern parts of Ghana have vast lands that could be utilised for large-scale agriculture and agro-processing to feed the entire African continent.

He stated that Ghana could earn more from agriculture than from cocoa and gold if the right leadership and vision were applied.

According to him, what Ghana needs most is a visionary leader who can utilise available opportunities to benefit its citizens, and he believes he is that kind of leader.

Mr. Agyapong dismissed claims that he had insulted people in the party, describing such accusations as false.

He explained that he had always supported former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and even donated 100,000 sewing machines, hair dryers, and streetlights to support Bawumia’s campaign team.

However, he said no one from the team called to thank him for his contribution.

He noted that such unverified accusations discouraged party members who spent their own money and time to support the NPP during elections.

Turning his attention to development, Mr. Agyapong said Ghana could create wealth by processing its own crops instead of exporting raw materials.

He revealed that he had already acquired 30,000 acres of land in the Volta Region to grow maize for ethanol production.

He added that Ghana should “eat what it grows, process what it grows, and export what it processes.”

The Assin Central MP emphasized the need to support local farmers with fertilizers, chemicals, and irrigation systems to increase production.

He said industries could be established to process crops such as maize, yam, millet, and potatoes into various products for both local consumption and export.

Mr. Agyapong said he would promote peace in conflict areas like Bawku to ensure development and unity.

He promised to industrialise all 15 districts in the Upper East Region to create employment for the youth.

He pointed out that he currently employs over 7,000 workers across his businesses and has purchased an Indian company that employs 365 people, most of whom are northerners.

Mr. Agyapong urged delegates not to be influenced by tribal politics but to choose a leader who can create jobs and bring economic growth.

He concluded that Ghana had tried lawyers and economists in leadership for many years, and it was now time to give an entrepreneur the chance to lead the country toward practical development.

