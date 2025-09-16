VRCC opens tender for GETFund educational projects in Volta Region

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has announced the opening of tender applications for several educational infrastructure projects in the Volta Region, funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

VRCC said the projects are aimed at improving facilities in selected senior high schools, including dormitories, an administration and library block, a technical block, a dining hall with kitchen, and toilet facilities.

According to the Council, Afife Senior High School will benefit from two 2-storey dormitory blocks with courtyards, and a 2-storey administration and library block.

St. Paul’s Minor Seminary and SHS in Denu will see rehabilitation of academic, accommodation, and administrative facilities, in addition to the construction of two 2-storey dormitory blocks.

The Council further stated that a new dining hall with kitchen will be built at Atiavi Senior High Technical School, while Ave Technical and Vocational Training Institute will receive a 6-unit technical block with equipment.

Two 12-seater toilet blocks will also be constructed at Afife SHS.

The VRCC noted that tendering will be conducted under the National Competitive Tendering procedures in accordance with the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and its Amendment Act, 2016 (Act 914).

It explained that interested contractors may obtain tender documents from the VRCC Procurement Unit in Ho between September 10 and September 30, 2025, upon payment of a non-refundable fee of GH¢500 per lot.

The Council added that applicants must submit valid documents, including company registration, tax clearance, SSNIT and labour clearance certificates, as well as tender security equivalent to 2 percent of the bid price.

The VRCC emphasised that completed tenders must be submitted at the Council’s Conference Room in Ho by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, after which bids will be opened in the presence of applicants or their representatives.

VRCC commended the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu for his commitment and swift action in ensuring the projects commence.

By: Jacob Aggrey