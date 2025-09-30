WAFU B U-17: Black Starlets face Golden Eaglets in Semis

Ghana’s Black Starlets will renew one of the fiercest age old rivalries in African youth football today when they clash with the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria in the second semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU-B U-17 Championship at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire.

At stake will be qualification for next year’s Africa U-17 Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco while bringing the winner closer to reclaiming regional glory.

This adds an extra layer of motivation for both teams, who will be eager to seize the opportunity and book their place at the continental showpiece.

The Black Starlets finished second in Group A with four points, drawing 1-1 with Togo, losing 3-0 to host, Cote dÍvoire, and beating Niger 3-1 to set up this mouth-watering clash with Nigeria.

Coincidentally, the Golden Eaglets topped Group B with same points as their Ghanaian counterparts, losing none, scoring four goals and conceded just one.

The fixture promises an intense and entertaining contest, with the Black Starlets expected to approach the game with confidence after their rejuvenated performance against Niger.

For the Nigerians, their solid form in the tournament so far will be put to another test as they aim to maintain their dominance in the competition and against a familiar opposition.

History favours the Eaglets heading into this game, as they defeated Ghana 4–2 in the opening match of the 2022 edition hosted in Cape Coast, and followed it up with a 3–2 victory in the bronze medal match of the last edition held in Accra.

Ahead of today’s game, head coach of the side, Prosper Narteh Ogum, believe his side has what it take to go past their opponent and a place in the finals is the target.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q