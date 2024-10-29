We endorse Alan’s vision for chiefs as Co-Trustees of Natural Resources – Offuman Traditional Council

The Offuman Traditional Council, led by Omanhe­maa, Nana Akosua Amobea II, has supported Alan Kyeremat­en’s proposal to designate chiefs as cotrustees of Ghana’s natural resources.

The endorsement signals growing support among traditional authorities for the Movement for Change leader’s pledge to integrate chiefs into national governance.

During a recent Caravan Tour stop in Offuman in the Bono East Region, the team, led by Hope­son Adorye, Director of Special Duties, alongside Alhaji Haruna Senior

Advisor, and Kwabena Amoako Frimpong, Regional Anchor, met the Offuman Traditional Council to discuss Mr Kyerematen’s vision.

Omanhemaa Nana Akosua Amobea II praised Alan Kyeremat­en’s proposal, stating, “Alan Kyere­maten’s vision shows deep respect for the wisdom of our chiefs and the traditions that sustain our communities.”

Omanhemaa Nana Akosua Amobea II further expressed hope that the initiative could restore re­spect and dignity to the chieftaincy institution, which she noted had lost esteem among today’s youth.

“Today’s youth often lack re­spect for chiefs, and it is disheart­ening to see this decline in tradi­tional values. If Alan Kyerematen’s policy is implemented, hope shall be restored in the institution of chieftaincy,” she said.

This endorsement aligns with Alan Kyerematen’s Great Transfor­mational Plan, which emphasises the inclusion of traditional authori­ties in governance.

By making chiefs co-trustees, Mr Kyerematen aims to foster balanced stewardship over the country’s lands and resourc­es. Omanhemaa Nana Akosua Amobea II commented, “This pol­icy will reinforce the role of chiefs as custodians, showing that Alan Kyerematen values our leadership and cultural heritage.”

The Offuman Traditional Coun­cil’s support reflects a trend among chiefs who see the GTP as a bridge between governance and tradition­al leadership.

“Our culture holds the key to sustainable development, and when given the chance, we can guide our youth and protect our lands,” the Omanhemaa added.

Hopeson Adorye, representing Alan Kyerematen on the Caravan Tour, thanked the Offuman Tra­ditional Council for their endorse­ment of the GTP, affirming Mr Kyerematen’s genuine commitment to the chieftaincy institution.

“The future Alan envisions is one where our chiefs are empow­ered to serve and safeguard our resources,” Mr Adorye stated.

This endorsement by the Offuman Omanhemaa is expect­ed to bolster Mr Kyerematen’s campaign as the Movement for Change engages with communities nationwide.

“We are proud to stand with Alan Kyerematen because he stands with us,” the Omanhemaa concluded, urging the youth and citizens to support his vision for restoring respect to traditional heritage.