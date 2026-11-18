Deputy General Secretary of the United Party, Richard Sumah, has questioned Ghana’s inability to purchase a presidential jet costing about US$60 million, despite the country’s decision to commit US$97 million towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

He argued that the country’s spending priorities must be reconsidered, insisting that if the government could commit such a huge amount to the cathedral project, it should also be able to acquire a presidential jet for the state.

Speaking on Joy Prime on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in Accra, Mr Sumah said the National Cathedral project demonstrated that Ghana could mobilise substantial public funds for major projects when it considered them a priority.

He maintained that a presidential jet would be a national asset rather than the property of any political party or government, and should therefore be considered an investment for the benefit of the state.

“Anything we buy as a country, is it an asset of the country or is it an asset for any government? It is not an asset for NDC, it’s an asset for the state,” he said.

Mr Sumah criticised the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration for committing resources to the National Cathedral project at a time when the country was facing challenges, including unemployment and concerns over the payment of teachers.

He questioned why the government considered the cathedral project a priority despite those challenges, arguing that the same resources could have been directed towards other national needs.

“If today we can confidently put about $97 million in attempting to build a cathedral, why not purchase a presidential jet that costs over $60 million?” he asked.

He further argued that Ghana, despite its natural resources, including gold, timber, cocoa and diamonds, should be in a position to afford important national assets.

According to him, the issue should be considered beyond political party interests, as decisions on national investments must be guided by the country’s priorities and long-term needs.

By: Jacob Aggrey