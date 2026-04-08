Winfred Dormon , Johnson Smith up for NASCO March Coach for the Month Award

Two Coaches have been shortlisted for the NASCO March Coach of the Month award.

These two coaches guided their teams to unbeaten runs and made significant impacts during the month of March.

Winfred Dormon of Dreams FC enjoyed an impressive month, overseeing four matches that resulted in three wins and one draw. His side scored six goals and conceded just once, maintaining an unbeaten record.

Coach Johnson Smith also transformed Basake Holy Stars, leading them to an unbeaten run in March with two wins and two draws from four matches.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO television and a NASCO chest freezer, courtesy of Electroland Ghana Limited.

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