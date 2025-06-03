Wontumi withdraws bail variation application from court

Mr Gary Nimako Marfo, the Director of Legal Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), yesterday filed an application at the High Court in Accra to discontinue his pursuit of bail for the beleaguered Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

The lawyer had earlier filed a motion seeking the court to vary the bail condition of Mr Boasia­ko, the Ashanti Regional Chair­man of the NPP, who is currently in the Economic and Organised Crime Organisation (EOCO) for alleged criminal offences.

Mr Marfo was expected to move his motion before the court today, to impress on the court to review the bail condition which was pegged at GH¢50 million by EOCO.

On Friday, May 30, Mr Boa­siako got sureties, including Bryan Acheampong, NPP’s Member of Parliament for Abetifi in the East­ern Region to fulfil his bail bond.

Before then, Mr Marfo had filed a motion in court, against the backdrop that the GH¢50 mil­lion set by EOCO was too high and unreasonable.

Mr Boasiako was arrested by EOCO on May 26, after attend­ing to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra.

His party, the NPP, had said that the arrest was politically motivated to teach the Ashanti Region Chairman a lesson.

Mr Alexander Kwabena Afen­yo-Markin, the Minority Leader and stalwarts of the NPP, boycot­ted parliamentary proceedings to picket at EOCO.

Some of allegations levelled against him included; money laundering and causing financial loss to the state.

At the time of filing this report, Mr Boasiako was still in custody.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA