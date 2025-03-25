Yango to hold 2nd edition of Digital Mobility Awards

Yango Ride, part of global technology com­pany Yango Group, is set to launch the 2nd edition of the Yango Digital Mobility Awards in Ghana.

The event, expected to take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in Accra is aimed at celebrating and recognising the achievements of Yango’s partners, partner’s drivers, passengers and other stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the digital mobility sector in Ghana.

The winner of the ‘’Driver of the year’’ award will receive the grand prize of a brand new Suzuki S-Presso vehicle, while all other winners will receive prizes ranging from free fuel vouchers, free car maintenance & diagnos­tics solutions, electrical applianc­es, mobile phones, among others.

This 2nd edition follows a successful Awards event held in 2023 which saw Mr Felix

Agbolosu emerge as the ‘’Driver of the year’’ and Xcoded Business Solutions picked up the ‘’Partner of the year’’ awards for 2023.

The event is set to bring together industry leaders, policy­ makers, and entrepreneurs to foster dialogue and collaboration in the rapidly evolving digital mobility ecosystem.

We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the Yango Digital

Mobility Awards, which provides an excellent platform to celebrate stakeholders that are shaping the future of mobility in Ghana. As we continue to advance our digital mobility solutions, we are commit­ted to supporting and highlighting those who are making a difference in the industry. Our goal remains to foster economic growth through the creation of job opportunities, supporting entrepreneurs to grow, creating earning opportunities for partner’s drivers and providing a reliable and safe platform for all passengers’’ Mr Tom Ofonime, Country Manager for Yango Ride in Ghana, explained.

He said the Awards would high­light outstanding achievements in various categories, including Driver Of The Year, Partner Of The Year, Passenger Of The Year, Female Driver Star Of The Year, and Fast­est Growing Partner, among others.

“There will also be a few Hon­ourary Awards and Citations for certain key stakeholders who have played vital roles in the develop­ment and growth of the ride-hail­ing industry and digitalisation as a whole,” he said.

The prizes to be awarded on the night are in partnership with Sam­sung Ghana, Zenith Bank Ghana, Paystack, Best Autos GH, Glico Life Insurance Ltd, among others.

BY TIMES REPORTER