YEA secures 500 slots to train 500 youths as certified insurance agents

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), in partnership with the National Insurance Commission (NIC), has secured 500 training slots to prepare young Ghanaians as certified insurance agents.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to formalise the partnership, with the Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Malik Basintale, signing on behalf of the agency, and Dr. Abiba Zakaria, Commissioner of Insurance, signing on behalf of the NIC.

The primary goal of the initiative is to provide skills and employment opportunities for the youth, while also supporting the enforcement of compulsory insurance policies across the country.

The training will be conducted through the Ghana Insurance College.

The programme is expected to strengthen Ghana’s economic resilience by increasing the number of trained insurance professionals and enhancing public awareness about the importance of insurance.

By: Jacob Aggrey