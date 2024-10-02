Yendi solar power plant comes on stream November – Bui Power Authority CEO

Construction work on a 50 Megawatts peak (MWp) solar pow­er plant at Galgu, a farming commu­nity in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region, is about 75 per cent to complete.

The $ 59 million plant is expected to be inaugurated in November this year to serve Yendi and its environs.

Messrs First Sky Construc­tion Limited, a solely owned Ghanaian construction company, is executing the project on a Built-Operate Basis.

The Chief Executive Offi­cer of Bui Power Authority, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, made this known on Monday when he led a technical team from the Authori­ty to inspect the project.

Briefing journalists after the inspection, he expressed satisfac­tion about the level of work at the site.

He commended the contrac­tor for fast-tracking work on the plant, and urged him to continue with the good work to finish it on time schedule.

Mr Dzamesi stated that Bui power would ensure that the plant were always updated to make sure that there was enough power.

He added that Bui Power was very strategic in ensuring that they built more solar plant across the country.

The CEO praised the contrac­tors for his prowess in the solar sector, noting that Ghana was blessed with skilled personnel ca­pable of helping the country solve it energy problems.

He stated that the Galgu plant, when completed, would have houses to accommodate staff of the plant.

The Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, applaud­ed the Bui Power Authority for bringing such an investment to his constituency.

He said this was in line with new Yendi City Agenda Vision, adding that it would go a long way to create jobs for the youth in his constituency.

The MP added that the con­struction of the plant would add up to connect more communities to the national grid

He further noted that over the past years he had connected a number of communities in his constituencies to the national grid.

Alhaji Mahama added that the plant, when completed, it would alleviate the power problems in the immediate environs of the entire municipality.

He assured them that they would properly take care of the plenty if completed

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, GALGU