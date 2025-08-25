Z-9 Helicopter Crash: Investigation Board begins work – Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has announced that the Board established to investigate the recent Z-9 helicopter crash has officially started its work.

According to the Ministry, the Board is chaired by the National Security Coordinator, with members drawn from the Ghana Air Force and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

The Ministry further explained that the United States of America was supporting the work of the Board by providing advice and assistance through investigators from the U.S. Air Force.

It added that the Board may also call on other local and international experts and institutions to assist with the investigation.

The Ministry recalled that on the day of the crash, which occurred on August 6, 2025, a preliminary team was formed to collect evidence in support of the Board’s work.

The team is expected to present its findings to the Board today.

The Ministry disclosed that the Investigation Board had been given 30 days to complete its work and submit a final report.

By: Jacob Aggrey