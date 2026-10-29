AshantiGold ‘04 CEO says poor performances and reported disagreements within the technical team led to the dismissal of head coach and technical director Abdul Karim Kabutey Zito and his two assistants.

The club announced the decision on Tuesday, following a consultative meeting by its Interim Management Committee on Monday, October 26.

Zito’s departure comes just months after he guided the Miners back to the Ghana Premier League.

However, AshantiGold have made an inconsistent start to the 2026/27 campaign, recording three wins, three losses and two draws in their opening eight matches.

Assistants Ernest Okyere and Robert Dabuo have also been relieved of their duties.

Explaining the decision in an interview on Kumasi based Obaapa radio, the CEO, Edward Kwasi Akuoko, cited the team’s poor away form and reports of strained relations among members of the technical team.

“As a serious club, you always want to win. I’m not a leader who always lowers expectations just because we are a newly promoted side. We are not saying we have to win the league at all costs, but we simply want consistent results. Our away performances have been poor.

“The second reason is that, personally, I received reports that the technical team led by Karim Zito were not on good terms, and that could be affecting our results,” he said.

AshantiGold ‘04 will now look to appoint a new technical team as they seek to improve their performances and establish themselves in the top flight.

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