Skolars back to winning ways in RLFG Men’s 13s Championship

League leaders, Skolars RLFC, returned to winning ways over the weekend with an 18–6 victory over Accra Pan­thers RLFC in the ongoing Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) Men’s 13s Champi¬onship played at the University of Ghana Rugby pitch in Legon.

After their shock defeat in the hands of Nungua Tigers last week, Skolars came into the fixture deter­mined to win to stretch the lead as Tigers breathe heavily down their neck.

Elivis Ayertey comes under a heavy tackle from players of Panthers

Right from the blast of the whistle, they opened the scor­ing through a try from Jonathan Adotey, with Bless Mensah missing the conversion.

Panthers responded with a pen­alty goal by Darryl Amoatey, bring­ing the scores to 4–2 in favour of Skolars at halftime.

Back from the break, Skolars took full control with Emmanuel Acheampong scoring a try and Aboudy Moussa slotting home the conversion before Michael Egyiri followed with a third try.

Although Panthers hit back with a solo effort from Julius Fiakpor­nu, Adotey scored another try for Skolars to end the game in their favour.

The result saw Skolars open a six-point gap on the league table as the playoff race heats up.

In the other game of the day, Dragons RLC edged UG Titans 12–10 in a tightly contested match filled with early fireworks.

The result moved Dragons to seven points, two points below fourth-place, Accra Panthers RLFC, and three points adrift Bulls RLFC.

Week 10 promises more fire­works as Nungua Tigers face whip­ping boys UG Titans while Bulls take on Dragons in a must-win game for the defending champi­ons, Bulls.

