150 Ghanaians affected by US immigration policies – Ablakwa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudze­to Ablakwa, has disclosed that 150 Ghanaians, including four children, have been affected by recent immigration policies in the United States of America (USA).

He, however, assured that the government has put in place mea­sures to receive the returnees upon arrival to Ghana.

Speaking on the floor of Parlia­ment last Thursday, he said: “We will not disclose their identities because we do not want them to be stigmatised.”

The affected individuals, Mr Ablakwa explained, were hardworking Ghanaians, who were caught in the immigration crackdown while seeking better opportunities and attempting to regularise their stay in the USA.

He mentioned that the govern­ment of the USA will cover the cost of their return air tickets, while Ghana’s foreign affairs ministry facilitates the process by providing the necessary travel certificates.

On passport acquisition, Mr Ablakwa announced a reduction in the cost of the ordinary 32- page passport booklet, lower­ing the price from GH¢500 to GH¢350.

He said the move aligned with President John Dramani Maha­ma’s directive to ease the financial burden on Ghanaians.

According to the minister, the price had been increased from GH¢100 to GH¢500 under the previous Akufo-Addo administra­tion to cover printing costs.

“This reduction is expected to lift a burden on the Ghanaian people and will not come at a cost to the state,” the minister assured.

Mr Ablakwa emphasised that the ministry would soon present the necessary legislative docu­ments to Parliament for approval of the price reduction.

He also revealed that Ghana will transition to chip-embedded passport by mid-April 2025, to enhance security and international compliance.

Furthermore, Mr Ablakwa stated that a committee would be set-up to oversee the transition and ensure a smooth phase-out of the current booklet system.

The chip-embedded passport initiative was started under the previous government, but he assured that the current adminis­tration remained committed to its full implementation.

The minister also indicated that his outfit will later provide further details on the repatriation process and passport policy changes.

Since taking office on January 20, 2025, US President, Donald Trump, has announced a flurry of immigration-related executive or­ders, paving way for a widespread effort to crack down on undocu­mented migrants in his country.

In more than 21 actions, Pres­ident Trump has moved to over­haul parts of the US immigration system, including how migrants are processed and deported from the US.

The White House has since publicised some of these efforts. While Trump has promised “mass deportations” and arrests, it remains unclear how much of his plan is already to be implemented.

